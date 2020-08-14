MONTGOMERY. Ala. --In a video message released today, Governor Kay Ivey encourages Alabamians to complete the census.
Her message is as follows:
"Complete your 2020 census today. We only have until September 30th.
Without you, Alabama stands to lose billions in funding, a seat in congress, and economic development opportunities.
It only takes minutes to complete. Go to my2020census.gov or participate by phone or mail.
Be counted- if not for you, for those in Alabama that depend on you for a brighter tomorrow."
