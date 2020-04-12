In anticipation of today's severe weather, Governor Ivey has issued a State of Emergency.
From Governor Kay Ivey: "On this Easter Sunday, Alabama faces the potential for inclement weather, and we want all Alabama families to be prepared for whatever comes our way. Any provision of the COVID-19 orders is suspended to the extent that its application or enforcement would endanger any person affected by tonight's severe weather. Shelters and community safe rooms should remain open and accessible to all individuals seeking refuge from this severe weather, while implementing reasonable practices and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among those seeking shelter. My fellow Alabamians, stay vigilant, and stay safe this Easter Sunday."
