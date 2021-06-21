Governor Ivey has issued a state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Claudette to aid in any recovery efforts. The governor has retroactively proclaimed the state of emergency for the state of Alabama effective 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time Friday, June 18.

The state of emergency includes: Baldwin, Butler, Cherokee, DeKalb, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Tuscaloosa.

The proclamation is attached. Governor Ivey has issued the following statement: