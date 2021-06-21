Governor Ivey has issued a state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Claudette to aid in any recovery efforts. The governor has retroactively proclaimed the state of emergency for the state of Alabama effective 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time Friday, June 18.
The state of emergency includes: Baldwin, Butler, Cherokee, DeKalb, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Tuscaloosa.
The proclamation is attached. Governor Ivey has issued the following statement:
“As portions of our state recover from the effects of Tropical Storm Claudette, I have declared a state of emergency to ensure that any needed state resources are available to folks in impacted counties. My heart and prayers continue to go out to the loved ones of those tragically lost in the storms. We will continue to offer any help that we can from the state level to help our people bounce back from a tough day. Y’all, we can, and we will get through this.” – Governor Kay Ivey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.