MONTGOMERY, Ala. --Governor Kay Ivey announced today that she has given authorization to Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon with the Alabama National Guard to activate up to 1000 guardsmen, should the need arise in response to violent protesters.
This action strictly serves as a preparedness measure, should local and state law enforcement need additional support.
Governor Ivey released the following statement:
“While there is no immediate need for us to deploy our Guard, I have given authorization to Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon to be on standby, should our local and state law enforcement need additional support.
“The Alabama National Guard stands ready to assist when peaceful protests become violent and dangerous to our public safety. I will always support the right of the people of Alabama to peacefully lift your voices in anger and frustration. However, we will not allow our cities to become a target for those, especially from other states, who choose to use violence and destruction to make their point.”
