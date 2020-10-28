MONTGOMERY, Ala. --As Hurricane Zeta intensifies, Governor Ivey has issued the following statement:
“Hurricane Zeta is gaining intensity, and it is critical that all Alabamians are prepared and keep a close watch on this storm. As this system evolves, the folks even in the central part of our state should be prepared for the potential of tropical-force winds. We are concerned for the potential of power outages, heavy and fast-moving rain across the state and storm surge along our coast.
I urge everyone to quickly finish your preparations this afternoon and stay off the roads tonight, if possible. Alabama, please tune in to your trusted weather source, and listen to all local advice. Zeta is gaining strength and will certainly give a punch to our state, and we all must be ready. Stay safe.”
