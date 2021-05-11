MONTGOMERY, Ala. --According to the Governor's Office, Governor Ivey spoke with the U.S. Department of Energy on a call earlier today regarding the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

She states she was assured that the pipeline should be operational in a few days.

She is urging Alabamians and others to not panic and to use good judgement.

Governor Ivey states a shortage has not reached Alabama at this time, and she reminds people that an overreaction would only lead to that.

She also advises citizens to only fill up if you need to, and do not fill up multiple containers.