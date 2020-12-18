MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – In releasing a report Friday covering almost 900 pages, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s gambling task force took the latest stab at an issue that has vexed lawmakers for more than two decades.
Hundreds of bills in the Legislature that have attempted to expand gambling in Alabama have run aground even as betting has proliferated around the country.
Friday’s report by the Governor’s Study Group on Gambling Policy attempts to identify a myriad of options while presented pros and cons. The report projects Alabama could reap hundreds of millions of dollars. There would be downsides, too, but the group’s chairman told reporters at a news conference in Montgomery that Alabama already is experiencing many of those drawbacks but state is surrounded by gambling.
“We in Alabama, we gamble,” said Todd Strange, the former mayor of Montgomery who supervised the committee. “We go to the other states. And we’re taking all of our revenue over there, and frankly we have some of the social costs, because we’ve got gamblers. But we get no revenue from that at all.”
The task force examined three possible areas of gambling expansion – a state lottery, casinos and sports betting.
If the state adopted all three, the report projects, annual revenue could total between $510 and $710 million. It also would create tens of thousands of jobs paying more than the state average salary, according to the report.
Competition for gambling dollars already is intense. But Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran, who served on the task force, told FOX10 News that there are advantages to having waited so long.
“Some of the positives from it would be that if Alabama were to get into it, being late into the game at least gives us opportunity to learn best practices and worst practices from several states and agencies that we were able to interview and meet with,” he said.
Last year, the Alabama Senate passed a bill that would have created a state lottery. But it failed in the House of Representatives amid disagreements over how to spend the revue.
“There’s been an appetite in the Senate for a while,” said state Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne). But the House is going to have to come up with something.”
The report gives five options, from maintaining the status quo to legalizing full-fledged casinos. On the other extreme, the report suggests the state could choose to keep most gambling illegal and improve enforcement of those laws.
Here are three forms of gambling included in the report:
LOTTERY. The report projects between $200 to $300 million in annual revenue from a lottery. That’s less than what other studies have suggested, including one by the Alabama Department of Revenue.
“Given the data collected from other states, it can be reasonably concluded that the lottery business model works to the fiscal benefit of states,” the report states. “In all instances, states with lotteries – and their designated causes, initiatives, and programs – benefit from lottery activity.”
The report cautions, however, that lotteries have underperformed projections in some states. It points to Oklahoma, where revenue projections ran as high as $300 million a year for education, while actual revenue has never surpassed $72 million.
CASINOS. The report projects revenue at between $300 million and $400 million a year.
“In conclusion, it can be reasonably assumed that expanded casino-style gambling offerings in Alabama would provide a positive fiscal impact to the State in the form of annual casino gambling taxes,” the report states. “However, revenue may vary depending on the number and location of casinos permitted and the presence of casinos will add an element of consumer competition to a state lottery.”
SPORTS BETTING. The panel projects potential revenues at $10 million a year.
“Anecdotally, Alabama is said to have one of the highest rates of illegal sports betting, and it is believed that the introduction of legal, regulated sports betting will curb illegal activity, which could be an added social benefit,” the report states.
Aside from administrative expenses, though, the report projects other costs, including the risk of tens of thousands of compulsive and problem gamblers
The report also points to “displaced revenue,” by transferring spending from other forms of entertainment to gambling. That could hurt other businesses.
And finally, the report notes that critics refer to gambling as a regressive “tax,” because gambling losses hit lower income people harder.
Public opinion, however, seems squarely behind gambling expansion. A survey included in the report found strong majorities back authorizing both a lottery and casino games.
Cochran said the report contains all of the information for lawmakers and the public to make an informed decision.
“This will finally bring it to resolution, I think,” he said.
