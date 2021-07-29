MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- – Governor Kay Ivey has signed on to an amicus brief, led by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, urging the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Governor McMaster today filed an amicus brief, joined by Governor Ivey and 10 other governors, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider and correct its previous decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeast Pennsylvania v. Casey.

The following governors joined Governor McMaster’s brief, along with Governor Ivey: Governor Douglas A. Ducey of Arizona, Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, Governor Brian K. Kemp of Georgia, Governor Brad Little of Idaho, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Governor Michael L. Parson of Missouri, Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana, Governor J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, and Governor Greg Abbott of Texas.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments in Dobbs this fall and issue a decision in the case by next spring or early summer.