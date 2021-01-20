MONTGOMERY, Ala. --In a tweet today during President Joe Biden's inauguration, Governor Kay Ivey wrote her congratulations to the new President Biden and Vice President Harris.
Her Tweet reads as follows:
"Congratulations to President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris on their historic inauguration! On behalf of the people of AL, I’m committed to working with the new @POTUS & @VP administration for the good of our country. May God unify this great nation."
