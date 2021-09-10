Governor Kay Ivey is directing flags in Alabama to be displayed at half-staff to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 Americans who lost their lives on September 11, 2001
On the 20th anniversary of one of the most unconscionable tragedies in our nation’s history, we pay homage to the remarkable heroism of the first responders, health care workers, service members and all of those, selfless civilians, who leapt into action on that dark day and in the days ahead for their fellow man. These egregious acts of terror were a defining moment for America and will forever be etched into our hearts, our history and our nation’s legacy of unifying to overcome the inconceivable. May we always remember and honor those who ran into harm’s way to help so many escape as well as the selfless sacrifice of extraordinary citizens on Flight 93.
My hope and prayer for our country is that we never forget those who were lost and the sacrifices we made in the days that followed. May God continue to bless those who mourn, those who were injured, our courageous patriots and the United States of America.
The flags should remain lowered at half-staff for the entire day on Saturday, September 11, 2021
