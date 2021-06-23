Alabama governor, Kay Ivy toured parts of East Brewton Wednesday, June 23, 2021 where Saturday’s tornado touched down. She brought with her a message of encouragement and support. Many folks affected don’t know where to begin, putting their lives back together and were hoping to hear good news from the state.

Basic needs are being met through volunteer organizations like the American Red Cross, churches, and community outreach groups. It’s a good thing because it looks like there is little the state can do to help at this point.

Governor Ivy started her tour in one of the hardest hit parts of East Brewton. A mobile home park on Andrew Jackson Street was uprooted by Saturday’s violent twister. Trailers were torn apart and two people who were tossed from their home are still recovering in the hospital. A family member of those victims was encouraged by the governor’s visit.

“It means a lot for all of us. Not even just the family, but for the community,” the injured couple’s son-in-law, Patrick Glass said. “It’s just devastation. No warning. Nothing.”

Resident of East Brewton said the cell phone warnings they got were after the storm had passed. State EMA Director, Brian Hastings toured the area with the governor. He said this isn’t surprising given the circumstances.

“The reason it was late is because this was a tropical storm. These are tropical spinoff tornados,” Hastings said. “The way these tornados work are slightly different that the super cell, walls of storms that you see build up, you start to see spin and then, you go, that’s going to be a tornado.”

With the damage done, cleanup is underway. City officials said there are hundreds of tons of downed trees. Pair that with nearly a hundred structures damaged in East Brewton, it’s a daunting task and one the state won’t be directly providing assistance with.

Governor Ivy said it is very important for every bit of damage to be reported. If a threshold of 7.5 million dollars in uninsured losses can be documented, her office can file for a federal disaster declaration.

“You need to be diligent and get your reports of damage in to your EMA and let them help you fill out the forms and whatever but the sooner the better,” Ivy said at the end of her tour.

W.S. Neal High School received more than a million dollars in damage according to Escambia County Schools superintendent, John Knott and many of its students are dealing with their own personal issues left by the tornado. Knott encouraged his students to come together and pull each other through.

“Our message to our students are, just remember. This is what happens after a tragedy. The community comes together. The community is there for them,” Knott explained.

To file damage reports or request other assistance like debris removal, contact county personnel by calling either 251-867-4091 or 251-314-1442. That will put you through to the East Brewton Court system which will get you the help you need. It will all add up in trying to reach the threshold for federal assistance.