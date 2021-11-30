GREENVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Greenville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police said an unknown male entered the Hill Top Grocery Gas Station in the 100 block of North College Street in Greenville around 7:10 p.m. Nov. 16. The man pointed a firearm at the clerk and ordered the clerk to put money from the register into a bag. The robber then took the clerk’s cell phone and walked out of the door.

The man ran to his vehicle which was parked a block over. It is believed that the vehicle is a dark-colored SUV with tag unknown, police said.

The suspect is described as black, wearing a dark navy long-sleeved shirt, white undershirt, black pants and white Adidas shell-toe style shoes.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please call the Greenville PD at 334-382-7461 ; or the Crime Stoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP; or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers

Your tip may lead to a cash reward.