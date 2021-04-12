Alabama Power is feeling some heat over solar panel fees.

Homeowners and an environmental group are asking federal regulators to step in, arguing the power company purposely discourages the use of solar in the state.

A petition asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to order Alabama Power to sell electricity to solar customers at nondiscriminatory rates.

Solar users saying the fee cuts their monthly savings in half.

Alabama Power argues the fee helps them maintain the infrastructure that will provide backup power when solar doesn't provide enough electricity.