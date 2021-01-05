GROVE HILL, Ala. --Three attempted murder suspects have turned themselves in to police, according to the Grove Hill Police Department.
Grove Hill Police Department was helping Jackson Police search for these suspects who were known to frequent the Grove Hill area.
Sayvian Harris, Eddie Jackson, and Azavian Hollins were wanted for attempted murder with active warrants from Jackson Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.