WILCOX CO, ALA. (WALA)- Family of former Wilcox County Sheriff's Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson told FOX10 News, he may have retired from the job, but he never really left.

A 40-year veteran of law enforcement, Nicholson, was still serving as constable and delivering legal documents when he was killed.

Nicholson and another deputy, responded to a domestic violence call Wednesday afternoon near Pine Hill and Camden when a man fighting with his wife opened fire, shooting him in the neck.

According to the sheriff in Wilcox County, the suspect also died.

Deputy Nicholson's son told FOX10 News just what he meant to their family and the people of Wilcox County.

Kevin Nicholson Sr. said, "He was born here. This is the county he loves and he retired from the sheriff's office and he just couldn't leave it alone and he didn't see no reason to leave it alone because he was doing his duty."

Deputy Nicholson leaves behind his wife of close to 50 years, two sons and a daughter.

The family said the outpouring of love is helping them get through.

"It's been a barrage of condolences and prayers, and I mean a welcome barrage, you see? Because we most definitely need it and the support from the community, it's there and and we just thank them, because we know they're grieving also," Nicholson Sr. said. "And we thank every law enforcement, you know, for just doing their job. It's not an easy thing to do."