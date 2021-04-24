BREWTON, Ala (WALA) -- During the first round of storms Saturday morning, Brewton saw some damage because of the strong wind. Trees were toppled over, and power was knocked out to some.

“We heard the wind and looked out the window and there I see my mancave tipped over,” said Roderic Washington.

Washington is in good spirits all things considering.

“I got DJ equipment up in there,” he said.

His shed was tossed around after the slab of concrete it was sitting on crumbled when a giant tree came crashing down. He has not looked inside his mancave yet, but he is hoping the $5,000 of equipment inside is not damaged.

“Going to clean up and get it restored,” Washington said. “You know that’s my life. I’m retired.”

Just a few blocks over on Brookwood Drive, a home was nearly split in half by a falling tree around 6am. A man and his mom were inside but were not hurt. They did not want to talk, but a neighbor says trees fell all over the area.

“Our neighbor had a tree fall on their house and another neighbor across the street their oak tree got uprooted, didn’t land on their house, just went across the fence into their neighbors’ yard onto a shed,” said Nathan Lindsey.

Meteorologists say this damage in Brewton came from roughly 70 mile per hour winds, not a tornado.

“We were asleep,” Lindsey said. “Bad weather came through, lightning thunder. It was pretty bad so we woke up and then the power went out.”

Power crews are out and about trying to get things cleaned up and they are hoping to get power restored as quickly as possible.