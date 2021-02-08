MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – For Alabama Terminix customers hit with “exorbitant” rate increases, relief now is only a website or phone call away.

That website is terminixfund.com, and the number is 786-347-2546.

A court-appointed receiver will review claims and make the payments.

“They can be made whole again for the damages, and they can receive substantial payments as a result of the damages that they have incurred as a result of the increase in charges that they incurred as a result of these deceptive trade practices,” said Mobile County District Attorney Ashely Rich, who announced the claims process Monday with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

The claims process is part of a $60 million settlement with the termite company in November. Marshall on Monday called it “by far” the largest consumer fraud settlement in Alabama history.

Under terms of the agreement, current Terminix customers whom the company overcharged in 2019 or 2020 automatically will receive payments. That applies to customers statewide. In addition, the company set aside $10 million to pay for termite retreatments of properties in Mobile, Baldwin and part of Monroe County.

Customers who switched companies because of the steep rates increases can file claims through the receiver and get either a one-time $650 payment or the difference between their old rate and their new termite company’s fees. Former customers also can switch back to Terminix at their old rates. The settlement terms limit rate increases to no more than 5 percent plus the Consumer Price Index for the next seven years.

Assistant Attorney General Dan Taliaferro told FOX10 News that Mobile and Baldwin counties accounted for half of Terminix’s claims worldwide, which he attributed to inadequate termite treatments.

Ngai Mingo, who owns six rental properties in Mobile and Whistler, said he had no choice but to rack up credit card debt when he got with massive rate increases.

“The experience for me was devastating when you’re paying $400 a year for a termite bond, and it increases to $1,350 on your part,” he said. “You were paying $400 a year. And it goes up to $950 or $900. And when you have $6,000 Terminix (fees for all the properties), that’s bankruptcy to me. It’s ridiculous.”

For its part, Terminix emphasized that it has admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlement. Its full statement is as follows:

“We believe that the settlement reached with the Alabama Attorney General’s office is a fair resolution that is in the best interest of our customers, specifically those in Mobile and the surrounding counties. As stated in the agreement, the company does not admit to any fraud or wrongdoing in connection with our business practices.

“Over the last year, we have made substantial improvements in our operations, claims management processes, governance structure, and quality assurance, including completing a $10 million supplemental treatment plan to address customer concerns during 2020, before this investigation began. The improvements have enhanced our ability to treat Formosan termites and serve our customers more effectively. This settlement and these enhancements continue our efforts to support our customer base in the area.”

(This is a developing story)