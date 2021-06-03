Higher code standards mean less hurricane damage for some Baldwin homeowners

This hurricane season Larry Dombrowski and his wife feel more prepared than ever.

Their three-year-old home in Craft Farms North is poured concrete.

Their high impact windows and steel roof are made to withstand even a category 5 storm.

It passed its first test with Sally.

“Basically I heard the wind but I just turned over and went to sleep,” said Dombrowski.

Now with a newly installed generator, they are ready for the coming months.

“When everybody else takes the cardboard or the shutters and everything else, all I have to do is make sure the front door and back door are locked,” said Dombrowski.

Just a few miles southeast, you can still see the impacts of Sally on older homes.

Newly built homes and those that underwent major renovations now have to meet a fortified home standard.

This means withstanding at least 160 mile per hour winds and being certified by engineers.

Those changes started nearly two decades ago.

“We saw the destruction Ivan caused and then of course we adopted new codes, new windspeeds, so the 140 mph wind load requirements really made a difference, and then even going beyond that,” said Brandan Franklin, Gulf Shores Chief Building Official.

Now Baldwin and Mobile counties are leading the southeast in their code requirements, and acceptance of the new fortified standard.

These new code requirements are for new homes and those being renovated for a price of half or more of their home value.

Franklin says the state, counties, and cities have played a major role working with each other and insurance companies to make this possible.

