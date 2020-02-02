MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- When lawmakers return to Montgomery on Tuesday we can expect a few hot issues to top their agenda this legislative session.
Alabama’s medical marijuana commission will introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after a similar bill stalled in the house last year.
However Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is against the proposal.
In January he sent a letter to lawmakers expressing his opposition.
And once again legislators will also debate starting a lottery.
Alabama is now just one of five states without one.
Tickets for the Powerball and Megamillions jackpot went on sale for the first time just last Thursday in Mississippi leaving Alabama locked in by lottery loving states.
Representative Steve Clouse hopes to change that.
He’s expected to file a bill to bring scratch offs, Powerball and Megamillions to Alabama.
Some people who leave the state to play see others doing the exact same and feel Alabama is just missing out.
"You're giving other states the benefits that we could have here."
But it’s a controversial issue, not just among lawmakers.
"I just think that gambling is probably not a good idea and our faith we're Christians and we just believe that you know, if you work then you'll eat but i don't think there's any such thing as free money."
If it gets enough support in Montgomery voters would decide at the polls in November.
Legislators are also expected to discuss a pay raise for teachers, Alabama’s mental health crisis, changes to the state prison system and more.
