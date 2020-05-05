Aalbama's Office of the Secretary of State has launched a multimedia campaign to educate voters across the state about ways they can participate in the upcoming July 14 primary runoff election.
An ad will be aired on TV and radio stations across the state as well as various digital sites.
“There is no freedom more integral to this Republic than the right to vote and participate in the democratic process,” stated Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “As your 53rd Secretary of State, I have worked to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. We will continue to see that this is the case during the coronavirus outbreak.”
Amid coronavirus concerns and the declared states of emergency, Merrill has encouraged anyone who is concerned about contracting or spreading the coronavirus to apply for and cast an absentee ballot.
As of today, May 5, there are 65 days left to apply for an absentee ballot application.
The following video walks voters through applying for an absentee ballot:
How to Apply for Absentee Ballot for the July 14, 2020 Primary Runoff Election
“We have made a concerted effort to see that Alabamians are able to freely participate in the electoral process without having to compromise their health or well-being. Voters who are interested in appearing at the polls in-person on Election Day can restassured knowing our office has taken extensive measures to keep the polling places safe and secure for voters, poll workers and anyone else involved in the elections process,” added Merrill.
Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Election Division at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
For the July 14 primary runoff election, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, June 29, the deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Thursday, July 9, the deadline to return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager is the close of business Monday, July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13.
Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act will have until Tuesday, July 14 to postmark an absentee ballot.
