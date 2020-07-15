It wasn’t so long ago that Jeff Sessions was considered Alabama’s most popular politician.
When the Mobile resident ran for re-election to his U.S. Senate seat in 2014, he ran unopposed – both in the GOP primary and the general election.
But this year, Sessions faced the headwinds of intense opposition from President Donald Trump, who was displeased with Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation when he was attorney general. Political novice Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday doused Sessions’ comeback bid, and Trump celebrated on Wednesday.
“I’m very happy that Tommy Tuberville won the race,” he said. “I think he’s going to be a great senator. We don’t have a good senator there right now in (Democratic incumbent Doug) Jones. He’s not doing the job he should be doing.”
What went wrong for Sessions, a known commodity for a quarter-century in Alabama politics? Brent Buchanan, founder of the consulting firm Cygnal, told FOX10 News that “candidate quality and attributes” had as much to do with the former attorney generals’ struggles as Trump did.
“Sessions: policy wonk; logical thinker; considered an insider, almost, because he had been in Washington so long,” he said. “Tuberville: brash, colloquial; relatable outsider. … Even without Trump, I’ll tell you who’s going to win that race.”
Sessions told supporters Tuesday night that he had given the race his all.
“We fought a good fight in this race. And we’ve taken our case to the people of Alabama,” he said. “And the people of Alabama have spoken. They want a new leader, a new fresh face to go to Washington. I think we’re going to have that.”
After finishing second in the first round of voting in March, Sessions was the decided underdog.
If he was going to pull off the upset, he would have to do three things: Hold on to the counties he won in March, mainly in the Black Belt and Wiregrass regions; win the Mobile-area counties that third-place finisher Bradley Byrne carried; and hold down Tuberville’s margin elsewhere.
Sessions failed on all three fronts. Tuberville expanded his margin in many counties and took previous Sessions territory. Sessions, meanwhile, failed to win most of the counties Byrne had carried and lost ground in the places he had won in March.
In the end, Sessions won just three counties: Wilcox, where he grew up; Mobile, where he made his professional career; and Madison County in the north.
Buchanan said he believes Sessions benefited from an aura of invincibility during his tenure in the Senate but added it largely was a mirage.
“He hadn’t had a real primary since he ran for (state) attorney general in the ’90s,” he said.
Sessions quickly endorsed Tuberville on Tuesday, ensuring that the Republican Party will enter the fall campaign unified. And Buchanan said Trump at the top of the ticket most likely will win a landslide in the fall.
Those factors almost certainly will be too much of Jones to overcome, Buchanan added. He rejected the notion pushed by Democrats that the race is competitive. He pointed out that Jones and his allies spent $35 million in a 2017 special election and still barely defeated a significantly damaged Roy Moore.
“Jones was not a strong candidate,” he said. “He just was not Roy Moore.”
