AUBURN, Ala. (WALA) -- Ibraheem Yazeed has been charged with capital murder in the killing of Aniah Blanchard. Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty in the case.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said the kidnapping charge against Yazeed was upgraded to capital murder after an autopsy revealed that Blanchard died from a gunshot wound.
Blanchard was last seen alive on October 23 when investigators said Yazeed attacked and abducted her outside of a convenience store in Auburn. Her car was found two days later about 60 miles away in Montgomery with her blood inside.
Surveillance video from the store connected Yazeed to the case. He was arrested on November 7 when authorities found him in Escambia County, Florida.
Blanchard's remains were discovered Monday, November 25, when investigators searched a wooded area off of Macon County Road 2, between Auburn and Montgomery. Investigators have not said what first led them to that scene.
Hughes said that Yazeed was the sole person responsible for abducting and killing Blanchard.
Two other men have also been arrested in the case. Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher is accused of providing transportation to Yazeed and helping him dispose of evidence, and David Johnson Jr. is charged with hindering prosecution.
