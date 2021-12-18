DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Dozens of mothers were treated to a free breakfast Saturday morning, thanks to the volunteers of Impact 22, a nonprofit started by Daphne native and NFL player Ryan Anderson.

Not only were the women served plates of shrimp and grits or chicken and waffles, but they also walked away with some toys for their children to have under the Christmas tree.

Anderson said he started the organization as a way to give back to a community that’s given him so much.

FOX10 News anchor Lenise Ligon was on hand at Daphne High School, where Saturday's breakfast was served.