MONTGOMERY Ala, (WALA) Alabama AG Steve Marshal has begun proceedings for the removal of Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris.
The Attorney General's office began investigating this matter in early 2020 resulting in the decision to seek Norris' impeachment. According to the AG's office Norris is charged with four instances of corruption in office and eleven instances of the commission of crimes involving moral turpitude
Under the Alabama constitution the case will be heard by the Alabama Supreme Court. Sheriff Norris and the state may produce evidence and compel witnesses to testify to the Court at the trial.
Under state law Sheriff Norris may stay in office until his impeachment trial. If found guilty Sheriff Norris will be removed from his office. Possible criminal charges may be brought seperately.
