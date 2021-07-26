In separate incidents, Alabama State Trooper cars hit while stopped at crash scenes

ATHENS, Ala. (WALA) -- Two Alabama State Troopers walked away with minor injuries when their patrol cars were rear-ended separate incidents on Monday.

The first accident happened on Interstate 65 in Jefferson County around noon.

The second crash was also on I-65, but in the northern part of the state in Limestone County.

Gov. Kay Ivey said the trooper was stopped while responding to another wreck when a driver crashed into the back of the vehicle.

The governor tweeted, "Folks, please slow down and move over when you see blue lights and emergency vehicles. Please say a prayer for this trooper!"

ALEA is asking drivers to move over and slow down when they see emergency lights and vehicles on the road.