McINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) – Government and internal investigations have been launched following a chemical leak Tuesday that sent two workers to the hospital and triggered a shelter-in-place order.
Olin Corp. officials characterized the incident as a “small” chlorine leak that workers at the Washington County facility quickly stopped.
“All employees at the facility followed safety precautions while we began working to address the situation and we immediately notified emergency officials,” the company told FOX10 News in a statement on Wednesday. “The community was alerted to shelter in place as a precaution. We will conduct a thorough analysis to identify what led to the situation. The safety of our employees, the community, and our environment is always our top priority.”
The company also indicated that the two workers who went to the hospital for observation have been released.
McIntosh Police Chief Charles Koger told FOX10 News that the alarm sounded at 10:15 p.m. warning people within a three-mile radius to remain in their homes. He said workers at the plant contained the leak at 10:43 p.m. and then gave the “all clear” at 11 p.m.
Koger estimated the order affected about 600 people.
Koger said his department will defer to state and federal environmental regulators and added that he has no information about how the leak occurred.
“They’re usually tight-lipped and won’t give us any information. …I’ve been dealing with those folks for 24 years,” he said.
Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer said the county’s response may have been hampered by the fact that it has not had a full-time emergency management agency director in about a year.
This was not the first chlorine leak at the facility. A 2017 spill releasing 738 pounds of chlorine into the atmosphere resulted in an $80,000 fine imposed by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. That followed smaller spills in the each of the two previous years.
In addition, FOX10 News in 2017 obtained internal safety logs pointing to several smaller spills that that plant didn’t report to ADEM.
Ron Gore, chief of ADEM’s Air Quality Division, said his agency will investigate the latest spill. He said plant officials attributed the leak to a faulty valve and estimate it amounted to less than 100 pounds.
“It’s a very dangerous gas, but it dissipates after just a few minutes,” he said.
Gore said ADEM had no involvement in Tuesday’s response but would follow up.
“In a situation like this … the immediate response is almost exclusively the local police department or sheriff’s office,” he said.
As it assesses possible penalties, Gore said the agency will look at Olin’s recent record.
“Certainly, a history of in compliance in a facility is a factor. … But again, it’s case specific,” he said.
Updated at 9:39 p.m. to correct an error misattributing a statement by McIntosh Police Chief Charles Koger.
