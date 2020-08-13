MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.
Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Thursday’s installment:
QUESTION: Good news on the unemployment front. New filings are down.
BRENDAN: That’s right. The Alabama Department of Labor reported 9,468 first-time jobless claims for the week ending Saturday. That’s the lowest since the week ending March 14 – before the pandemic started driving up unemployment.
New jobless claims peaked at 106,739 the week ending April 4. That was during the shutdown ordered by Gov. Kay Ivey. Since then, new claims generally have been trending down.
In southwest Alabama, Mobile County had 1,025 new claims last week. That was second most in the state. Baldwin had 316, one more than Tuscaloosa County for fifth most.
There are still more than 160,000 Alabama residents who filed in previous weeks who remain out of work. And lots of people who still have issues getting their unemployment payments. Plus, new filers won’t be able to get the extra $600 a week in benefits provided by the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relieve and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
All in all, though, this is a sign that the economy is recovering.
QUESTION: Legislative efforts to provide more relief are still stalled on Capitol Hill. But one viewer asked us specifically about hazard pay.
BRENDAN: Senate Republicans did not include hazard pay in their proposal, known as the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act. Democrats harshly criticized that.
Hazard pay for certain workers is included in the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES Act,” which the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed in May. It sets aside $200 billion to boost the pay of “essential workers.”
The bill would set up a “Heroes Fund” that would give an extra $13 per hour – up to a maximum of $10,000 – to certain frontline workers who make less than $200,000 a year. Workers making more than that would have the bonus capped at $5,000. It would last through end of the year and would be retroactive to Jan. 27.
A wide variety of workers would be “essential” under the bill – doctors, nurses and other health care workers, but also military personnel, police officers, firefighters, social workers, grocery clerks, child care providers and cafeteria workers.
This issue hasn’t gotten as much attention as other sticking points that so far are preventing a deal.
(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.