AHHHH springtime...a time to tend to the garden and get outside and enjoy the sun.

Friday, March 12 is the perfect day to do that as it's National Plant a Flower Day.

Flower gardening has become a hobby and therapy for many, young and old.

Did you know that marigolds and daffodils are the flowers of March? During Friday's 4pm newscast FOX10 News Anchors Lenise Ligon and Shelby Myers planted lilies, which are considered perennial flowers that will return year after year and require minimal care.

It's good to know what time zone you live in to determine which flowers grow as perennials in your area and which are considered annuals.

Be sure to use #PLANTAFLOWERDAY on social media to show off your beautiful flowers.