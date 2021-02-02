FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she plans to sign agreements Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 for two privately built prisons, despite lawmakers' complaints about the pricetag and lack of public transparency and warnings from advocacy groups that such prisons won't address chronic violence and severe staffing woes.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)