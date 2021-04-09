ATMORE, Ala. (April 9, 2021) – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) is in the process of building its newest location at 902 North Main Street.

Construction for this Southern charm-inspired design began January 2021.

“Jack’s is thrilled to be expanding to Atmore,” said Todd Bartmess, Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO. “We look forward to celebrating its groundbreaking with our community ahead of the opening on June 9.”

The restaurant will feature the Jack’s Southern Charm design, which includes a large, open-concept dining room filled with natural light and a window through which guests can see their biscuits being made from scratch. It also contains porch seating with rocking chairs, a porch window and a drive-thru.

Upon opening in June, customers can dine in or place their order for southern style breakfast, burgers, sandwiches, chicken, salads, desserts and sides, for pick up through the Jack’s mobile app or online at eatatjacks.com. The new location will also offer catering.

In preparation for the opening, Jack’s is hiring part-and full-time team members, including managers.

Jack’s offers perks, including health and dental insurance, flexible hours and weekly pay. To apply for a career at Jack’s or for more information, visit workatjacks.com.