JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) -- A terrible tragedy in Jackson, Alabama leaves one young man dead and his friend charged in his death.
Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor tells FOX 10 News 20-year-olds Gordon "Kolby" Marks and Daniel Merit were in a vehicle Friday night around 8:30 when there was some gun play. It happened in the 2400 block of College Avenue.
According to Chief Taylor the gun went off and killed Merit. Taylor says Marks owned the gun and is now charged with manslaughter, possession of a pistol without a permit and will be booked into the Clarke County Jail.
Chief Taylor says the two were college roommates and home on break and it's believed alcohol was involved. Marks is from Jackson and Merit from Century, Florida.
The investigation is ongoing.
