MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has ended his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2020 US Senate race.
His campaign released a statement Sunday night that said "the dynamics of this election have changed dramatically" with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions entering the race to win back his old Senate seat.
With Merrill dropping out, that leaves seven Republicans seeking the nomination. The others still in the race include Rep. Bradley Byrne, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, Roy Moore, State Rep. Arnold Mooney, Stanley Adair, and Ruth Page Nelson.
The Alabama Primary is on March 3, 2020. The winning Republican will face Democratic Senator Doug Jones in the general election in November.
Senator Jones defeated Roy Moore in the special election held in December 2017.
The special election was called after Sessions resigned as Senator to serve as US Attorney General under President Donald Trump. Sessions resigned from that post in November 2018.
