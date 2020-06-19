MOBILE, Ala. -- Juneteenth has been celebrated by millions of Americans since the late 1800s. Following nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice, more people than ever are becoming aware of the emancipation holiday this year.
In Mobile, a host of Juneteenth events will be taking place this weekend.
On Saturday, Vigor High School is holding its first annual Juneteenth celebration from 11 A.M. TO 7 P.M.
One of the biggest scheduled is for Sunday as a Black Lives Matter mural will be drawn in chalk on Conti Street stretching the block from South Claiborne to North Jackson. This will also be during a virtual Juneteenth celebration.The celebration will begin at 1 P.M. Sunday.
In Baldwin County, Juneteenth celebrations kick off tomorrow at Arronville Park in Foley. Food, water, slides, softball games, and more can be found there starting at 11 A.M.
And in Daphne things will get started at 12 P.M. on Friendship Road. There will be free food, a talent show, horseback rides, bouncy houses, and an opportunity to shop from black owned businesses.
