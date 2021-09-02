ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WALA) -- Keith McCants, the Murphy High School standout who went on to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide and several NFL teams, died Thursday at the age of 53.

Bay News 9 reported that McCants was found dead at a house in St. Petersburg, Florida Thursday morning. The cause of death has not been determined, but Deputy Amanda Sinni with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it appears to be a drug overdose.

McCants was named an All-American and Defensive Player of the Year in 1989. In 1990, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him in the first round with the fourth overall pick. McCants spent six seasons in the NFL before retiring.