LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A lawsuit filed Wednesday provides newly available details in the shooting death Saturday of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams.
The sheriff, a family man known to some as "Big John," was shot to death at a gas station in Lowndes County, southwest of Montgomery. William Chase Johnson, 18, was arrested hours afterward and charged with the killing.
The lawsuit filed on behalf of the slain sheriff's widow, Joanne Williams, against the Lowndes County Commission under the Alabama Workers Compensation Act, seeks money to cover funeral expenses, as well as damages and compensation for Williams' dependents and attorney fees.
According to the lawsuit, Williams went in his sheriff's truck to the QV gas station Saturday in response to a complaint that several young adults and juveniles were congregating in the parking lot and disrupting the business. The complaint was that they were "blocking access to the gas pumps, playing loud music and causing a disturbance of the peace," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit says Williams at first approached a vehicle occupied by two people and identified himself as sheriff and instructed the young male and female to leave the area if they were not present to buy anything. The suspect, Johnson, then exited another vehicle "with his pistol in his hand," the suit states.
He then approached Williams "without provocation and shot Sheriff 'Big John' Williams while he was fulfilling his duties as Sheriff of Lowndes County, Alabama," the lawsuit states.
A visitation and funeral will be held at Garrett Coliseum on Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery on Monday.
