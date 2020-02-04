A debate between Alabama Republican candidates running for election of the U.S. Senate is happening Thursday, Februray
The League of Women Voters of Alabama, and Spring Hill College are cohosting the event.
Barbara Caddell, Julie Castle, and Rose Johnson joined Lenise Ligon on Fox10 News at 4 to share details.
Senate GOP Candidate Debate
Thursday, February 6th
Le Blanc Hall
Spring Hill College
