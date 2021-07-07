MOBILE, Ala. --FOX10 News is committed to getting you answers.

Tim Kingston and Marcus Foxx with Legal Services Alabama join Lenise Ligon on FOX10 News at 4PM to talk about a variety of important topics.

One big thing discussed was the upcoming federal child tax credit payments of up to $300 per child a month starting on July 15th and running through December.

In addition, Legal Services Alabama also has a new grant in the works where they represent low income people in our area who are facing foreclosure or eviction; the company is trying to help clients prevent becoming homeless.

Legal Services Alabama is located at 104 St Francis Street in Mobile. You can learn more about the programs mentioned or apply for services by visiting their website: https://legalservicesalabama.org/

LSA serves low-income people by providing civil legal aid and by promoting collaboration to find solutions to problems of poverty. They have eight offices around the state that service all 67 counties in Alabama.

LSA is the only civil, legal aid org in the state of Alabama, and their advocates are the last line of defense for the indigent population. LSA provides counsel and advice, legal representation, mediation, community education, and legal self-help resources. They offer legal help in four core service areas: Domestic Violence, Public Benefits, Housing/Foreclosure Prevention, and Consumer Protection.

Additional services include: Community Education, Veterans, Elder Rights, Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic (LITC), Community Re-entry, and Disaster Services. LSA empowers citizens by increasing access to justice for all; local businesses, communities and ultimately the state, benefit when improvements are made to the overall quality of life for all citizens in our state, and opportunities are provided to end decades of legal issues caused by impoverishment.