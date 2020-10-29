The following school systems announced class changes in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta.

MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

No classes on Friday, October 30. 

BALDWIN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Normal schedule on Friday for schools with the exception of Perdido School, which will be closed. A decision on classes at Bay Minette Middle School will be made later. 

SARALAND CITY SCHOOLS

Learn-at-home day for Friday, October 30, is canceled. 

SATSUMA CITY SCHOOLS

Closed Friday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

All Washington County Schools will also be closed Friday. Future closings next week may be needed as well, given the devastation throughout the county from the storm. 

UMS-WRIGHT PREPARATORY

Normal classes on Friday for Middle and Upper School students. K3-4th will not have school on Friday, but will still have parent/teacher conferences. 

GULF SHORES CITY SCHOOLS

Open on Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Schools will remain closed on Friday. 

ARCHDIOCESE OF MOBILE CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools in Mobile and Baldwin Counties will remain closed on Friday.

CHICKASAW CITY SCHOOLS

Chickasaw City Schools will be closed on Friday, October 30, 2020. 

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.