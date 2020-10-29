The following school systems announced class changes in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta.
MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
No classes on Friday, October 30.
BALDWIN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Normal schedule on Friday for schools with the exception of Perdido School, which will be closed. A decision on classes at Bay Minette Middle School will be made later.
SARALAND CITY SCHOOLS
Learn-at-home day for Friday, October 30, is canceled.
SATSUMA CITY SCHOOLS
Closed Friday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
All Washington County Schools will also be closed Friday. Future closings next week may be needed as well, given the devastation throughout the county from the storm.
UMS-WRIGHT PREPARATORY
Normal classes on Friday for Middle and Upper School students. K3-4th will not have school on Friday, but will still have parent/teacher conferences.
GULF SHORES CITY SCHOOLS
Open on Friday.
CLARKE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Schools will remain closed on Friday.
ARCHDIOCESE OF MOBILE CATHOLIC SCHOOLS
Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools in Mobile and Baldwin Counties will remain closed on Friday.
CHICKASAW CITY SCHOOLS
Chickasaw City Schools will be closed on Friday, October 30, 2020.
