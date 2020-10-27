The following school systems have announced class changes due to the threat of Hurricane Zeta.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
According to Washington County Schools' Facebook page, all Washington County Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to the severe weather threat associated with Hurricane Zeta.
They will continue to communicate with Emergency Management officials to determine any changes to Thursday's schedule.
GULF SHORES CITY SCHOOLS
Gulf Shores City Schools tweeted that schools in that south Baldwin County district will dismiss at noon Wednesday. Gulf Shores schools will not be in session Thursday.
CLARKE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Clarke County public schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to anticipated severe weather associated with Hurricane Zeta, the school system announced.
ARCHDIOCESE OF MOBILE CATHOLIC SCHOOLS
Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties will remain open Wednesday, Oct. 28. However, all afterschool activities will be cancelled due to the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Zeta.
A decision regarding school Thursday will be made later as the Archdiocese of Mobile will continue to monitor the weather forecast.
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
Due to expected impacts from Tropical Storm Zeta, all classes scheduled to begin at noon or later on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and prior to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, will be conducted remotely. For more information: https://southalabama.edu/alert/
BAYSIDE ACADEMY
Bayside will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, October 28). All afterschool activities, including athletics and Extended Day, are cancelled for Wednesday.
MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
All Mobile County Public School campuses and offices will be closed on Wednesday, October 28. This closing includes all school-sponsored events and activities.
UNIVERSITY OF MOBILE
All University of Mobile classes beginning at noon Wednesday, October 28 through Thursday, October 29 will move to an online format. All Wednesday evening university activities are canceled. Bedsole Commons and university staff offices will close at 4:30 pm on Wednesday. University dining hall will remain open with normal hours. Unless otherwise notified, university employees will report to campus at their regular time on Thursday. On-ground classes will resume in normal campus locations on Monday, November 2.
ST. JAMES EPISPOCAL SCHOOL IN FAIRHOPE
St. James Episcopal School in Fairhope will dismiss at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and be closed on Thursday, October 29 due to Hurricane Zeta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.