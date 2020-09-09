JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) -- It's been two weeks since hurricane Laura slashed the Louisiana/Texas border, and still, more than a 120,000 customers are in the dark. Power is back on for a lot of people thanks to the hard work of thousands of electric companies across the nation.
Six electrical linemen from the Clarke-Washington EMC are back home after 10 days in the Louisiana heat. They restored 95% power to the people in the area they were working. They said it was a hard task, but they would do it all again.
John Lee Stacey had never worked on power after a storm. He said, “It was pretty shocking. It was a lot of destruction and really, the biggest thing was, it just seemed like everywhere we went, power lines were on the ground.”
Lineman, Dwight Pugh added, “We’re just glad we can go and help in situations like that. We’ve been in the same situation here and people had to come help us."
The men told FOX10 News that the people of Louisiana were so grateful and offered food and water to them every day. One family they didn't even know let them stay in their house the whole time.
