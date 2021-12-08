Man accused of driving through Christmas parade in Blount County

HAYDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is accused of driving through a Hayden Christmas parade Tuesday night in Alabama's Blount County.

Hayden is about 30 miles north of Birmingham.

Tony Nix is charged with reckless endangerment.

The police chief said no one was injured in the incident.

The chief is also asking anyone who would like to make a police reckless endangerment report to contact their department at 205-543-6881.

