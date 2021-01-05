THOMASVILLE, Ala. --Jarquise Hayes, who is believed to be connected to a shooting at a home on Tallahatta Springs Road on November 25, has been taken into custody.
Hayes was wanted by the Thomasville Police Department for 1st Degree Murder after the victim, Nick Bettis, died after the shooting.
A warrant had been issued by the Clarke County Circuit Court.
