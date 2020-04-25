Atmore, Ala. --On Saturday, April 25, 2020, at approximately 1:24 AM, the Atmore Police Department received a 911 call stating a person had been assaulted by what appeared to be a gunshot and stabwound, near the 200 block of Patterson Street Apartments.
Atmore Police and Atmore Ambulance Service were immediately dispatched to the scene.
APD has identified the victim, Desmond Deshun Dirden, 43 years of age from Atmore. Dirden was pronounced deceased at the scene.
APD has made no arrest and continues to investigate. This case is now considered a homicide.
