SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man accused of bringing a gun into a county courthouse last year has been found dead.
News outlets report that authorities confirmed that a body found in a rural part of Jackson County was that of 72-year-old Fred Swearengin.
Relatives reported the man missing about three weeks ago. Swearengin was accused of entering the Scottsboro courthouse on Sept. 18 with a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber and four loaded magazines. Deputies shot and wounded him, but he was later released from a hospital.
A state trooper helicopter found the man's body during a search.
