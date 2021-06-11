TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for killing a friend during a dispute that began while they were watching an LSU-Alabama football game on television.

David Allen Fulkerson, 32, of Tuscumbia apologized to relatives of the victim, 29-year-old James Michael Ronald “Mikie” Merritt, during a hearing, news outlets reported.

Gunfire began during an argument that followed Louisiana State's 46-41 victory over the University of Alabama in 2019, authorities have said. Fulkerson and Merritt were watching with others at a house when Merritt was shot in the head.

A fight escalated when Fulkerson thought Merritt referred to him by an expletive, court documents said. Merritt died about a week after he was shot.

Fulkerson is an Alabama fan, while Merritt reportedly pulled for LSU.