TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for killing a friend during a dispute that began while they were watching an LSU-Alabama football game on television.
David Allen Fulkerson, 32, of Tuscumbia apologized to relatives of the victim, 29-year-old James Michael Ronald “Mikie” Merritt, during a hearing, news outlets reported.
Gunfire began during an argument that followed Louisiana State's 46-41 victory over the University of Alabama in 2019, authorities have said. Fulkerson and Merritt were watching with others at a house when Merritt was shot in the head.
A fight escalated when Fulkerson thought Merritt referred to him by an expletive, court documents said. Merritt died about a week after he was shot.
Fulkerson is an Alabama fan, while Merritt reportedly pulled for LSU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.