Ok. Good news. We’ve made it. A massive asteroid just zoomed by the Earth. It’s called 1994 PC1. Not a very interesting name but is just a big rock.

How big is it? Let’s compare it to the RSA tower, the tallest building in Alabama which is 745 feet tall. This asteroid is 3451 feet long and obviously much more massive than the RSA tower.

How close did it come this afternoon at 3:50? We’ll here’s the Earth and here’s the moon. The distance between those two is 239 thousand miles. That’s one lunar distance. This asteroid came within 5 lunar distances (1.2 million miles) of the Earth this afternoon. That may seem like a long way, but in space terms it’s almost swapping paint and this thing was moving at 47 thousand miles per hour.

What would’ve happened if this asteroid had struck the Earth? It would’ve been very similar to the eruption of a massive volcano. That would’ve been very damaging to the area and region where it hit, but it wouldn’t have been a civilization destroyer.

For some context, the asteroid that we believe killed the dinosaurs when it struck the Yucatán peninsula of Mexico was 10x larger.

An asteroid of this size strikes the Earth about once every 600 thousand years and NASA is tracking 900 of similar size in our solar neighborhood.

The good news though, this one didn’t get us. So, you can mark yourself safe on social media.