TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) -- Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) hopes to hire several hundred new full-time production workers by the end of the year, the company announced Wednesday.

New workers will be needed to meet MBUSI’s Alabama manufacturing operation's increasing demand for vehicles and for the growth objections. The manufacturer will begin producing two electric vehicles in 2022 and will also open an EV battery pack assembly facility on a second Alabama campus in Bibb County, company officials said.

Jobs are available immediately in assembly and the body and paint shops. Positions are also available at the company's battery plant, where workers will assemble new technology, high-voltage EV battery systems.

Workers with production experience, especially in the auto industry, as well as less-experienced workers who have completed manufacturing training programs are encouraged to apply. Team members hired as part of the program will be immediately eligible for all MBUSI benefit programs and a starting hourly pay rate of $20, rising to $25+ an hour after regular wage increases over four years, plus a shift premium, according to the company.

To qualify, applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, one to three years of manufacturing experience, and must be able to perform the essential functions of the job. Interested candidates can apply for open positions at www.applymercedes.com.

MBUSI began building vehicles at the Tuscaloosa County facility in 1997 and currently employs around 4,400 employees. Since 1995, Mercedes-Benz has invested more than six billion US dollars in the plant and expanded its involvement in the region with a further billion in 2018. In 2020, more than 210,000 vehicles rolled off the production line spread.