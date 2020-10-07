MILLBROOK, Ala. --The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Michael Ray Headley.
Headley is a 41 year old white male with grey hair, brown eyes, and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.
He was last seen on Wednesday October 7th, 2020 at approximately 2:00am wearing camouflage shorts, a brown t-shirt, and a blue & white ball cap, in the area of Thornfield Drive in Millbrook.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Ray Headley, please contact the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-6832 or call 911.
