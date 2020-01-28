Four missing Louisiana children and their mother could be headed to Alabama, police in Louisiana said.
The Louisiana State Police has issued a "Level II Endangered/Missing Children, Welfare Concern Media Advisory" on behalf of the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are asking for assistance in locating four children, as well as their mother, 33-year-old Amanda Morgan of Chatham.
The children, 11-year-old Allison Morgan, 9-year-old Brayden Morgan, 8-year-old Autumn Morgan, and 4-year-old Adalynn Morgan, were last seen with their mother in a blue 2015 Ford F-150, according to the advisory. The Ford was last seen displaying Texas license plate HFM2002.
There is a high probability that 25-year-old Tyler Heard will be with Morgan and her children, according to police. The vehicle is registered to both Amanda Morgan and Russell Morgan.
Police say the family is concerned about the mental status of Amanda Morgan and the safety of the children, while in her care. They believe she may be traveling to Alabama, where family is located.
Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of the children, or Amanda Morgan, is asked to immediately contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-259-9021, or dial 911.
