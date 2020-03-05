MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – With a four-week sprint to the Republican Senate runoff now under way, southwest Alabama looks to be ground zero in the campaign.
Outside the region, former Sen. Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach divided the state nearly evenly while Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) lagged far behind. In the southwest corner, though, Byrne dominated his home area. He won Mobile and Baldwin, plus five adjoining counties.
With Byrne gone, those voters are up for grabs. Republican leaders in the are said they expect both candidates to spend more time in the area trying to woo them.
“I think Mobile County’s gonna play an important role in the runoff,” said Adam Bourne, the chairman of the Mobile County Republican Party. “You know, we saw that Congressman Byrne did very well in Mobile County. I believe he pulled over 50 percent in the first primary election. So, we anticipate that there's a lot of ground that both candidates can make up and Mobile County, both remaining candidates. So, we're excited about it.”
Baldwin County Republican Party Chairman Michael Hoyt agreed voters in this area could hold the key to the runoff.
“It’s gonna to be very important, I think, when determining, ultimately, our nominee for Senate …. I think it’s gonna be very important to see how those votes break and what the candidates do to try to earn the voters here in Mobile and Baldwin County,” he said.
Byrne finished third in every county outside of the Mobile region. But among voters who know him best, he cruised. He did especially well him his home county; he did not just win Baldwin, he won every single precinct but one – the overwhelmingly Democratic Douglasville community in Bay Minette, where he and Sessions tied with six votes each.
For Tuberville, Mobile represents both a challenge and an opportunity. If he can run competitively on Mobile resident Sessions’ home turf, he has an excellent shot of winning the right to take on Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in the fall election.
But Tuesday’s results show he has his work cut out for him. He won a little more than 10,000 votes in the two coastal counties, about 11.6 percent of the total.
An adviser to Sessions, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak for the campaign, told FOX10 News that the geography favors the former senator. He noted that Sessions won one of the state’s population centers in the Huntsville area.
He also won much of the Wiregrass region and ran strongly in southwest Alabama. Both areas will have Republican runoffs for House of Representatives seats. The adviser said that should boost turnout compared to areas won by Tuberville.
“The map really favors us,” he said.
Representatives from Tuberville’s campaign did not immediate return calls seeking comment.
Bourne and Hoyt, the Republican chairmen, said voters in the area care about many of the same national issues that animate Republicans elsewhere in the state. But both said local issues will be important to voters, as well.
Hoyt mentioned congestion along the Interstate 10 Bayway and stalled efforts to build a bridge connecting Baldwin and Mobile.
“Obviously locally, you know some of our biggest issues are infrastructure and, of course, the dominating issue from just a few months back was the I-10 bridge proposal,” he said. “Well that’s not off the table. And people look at that as not only a local issue, but it’s a federal issue.”
Bourne referenced economic development.
“I think there are some important local issues. Of course, the port is always an important thing for our area,” he said. “It’s a place where the federal government is important in terms of funding for widening the board and making sure we have adequate infrastructure to bolster the economy of our state.”
As Byrne’s supporters mull their second choice, they’ll likely have to do so without guidance from the congressman. An aide to Byrne told FOX10 News that the congressman does not plan to make an endorsement.
